Malaysia Airlines makes history with all-women flight crew

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines made aviation history with its Flight MH2610 from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu operated entirely by an all-women team.

Every operational stage from ground handling to cockpit duties was managed by female staff including check-in agents, engineers, and security officers.

The airline stated this milestone reflects the strength, expertise, and leadership of women within the aviation industry.

Women now constitute 36% of Malaysia Aviation Group’s workforce, exceeding the International Air Transport Association’s 25by2025 gender diversity initiative.

Malaysia Airlines expressed hope that this achievement would inspire both current colleagues and future aviators to pursue greater dreams and break barriers. – Bernama