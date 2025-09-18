Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued for five states until noon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across five states until noon today.

Affected states include Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor according to the department’s 9 am statement.

Specific districts in Kedah facing the warning are Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang and Kuala Muda.

The warning covers Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak districts within Perak state.

Sabak Bernam district in Selangor is also expected to experience the severe weather conditions. – Bernama