Swing moves by itself at East Coast RnR, netizens spooked

IT was a freaky encounter for TikTok user Mie Trucker, after he had recently recorded a video of a swing moving on its own during his stop at one of the rest and relaxation (R&R) areas in the East Coast recently.

In the video, it clearly shows there was no wind, no storm, but the swing was swinging by itself as if there was a ‘creature’ sitting on it and playing.

Through the video he uploaded last Thursday (April 17), at 1.32am, the trailer driver managed to record the swing at the R&R playground swinging by itself, while no one was playing there, apart from the quiet surrounding atmosphere.

“’He’ is joking in the middle of the night. Whoever plays on the swing, moves. It’s 1am, there won’t be anyone, where are there people?

“There are cats, there won’t be cats playing on the swing.

“Is ‘he’ just trying to test me, don’t play around, wo. Assalamualaikum, assalamualaikum... it’s 1am, it’s almost 2am ,“ he said in the video.

Responding to one of the TikTok users’ questions, the man said that he often uses the facilities at the R&R and it was the first time he had faced such an experience.

“I’ve stopped hundreds of times, slept here. Sometimes I take a shower here at 1, 2 in the morning. Thank God, so far it’s okay, nothing happened. Only last night it gave a ‘hint’, maybe it was joking,“ he said in response.

The video invited various responses, with some even sharing horror stories about using the same R&R.

“When you enter the toilet here alone, you’re already in the toilet. You can hear people coming in, the sound of water pipes and when you come out, there’s no one,“ commented a TikTok user.

“This one doesn’t bother people, ‘he’ just plays on the swing. The one in the toilet has to be careful, he likes to ‘prank’ people. He doesn’t have a few ‘pranks’. ‘He’ likes to show himself,” said another individual.

“Once I had to go back to Dungun by bus, the bus stopped far from the toilet. I got off a little later than the others. When I passed by this playground, it was empty and there were no children.

“Once I went into the toilet, I could hear the children playing and running around making noise.

“When I came out of the toilet, I was alone. When I got to the playground, it was empty.

“There were absolutely no children,” commented another TikTok user recounting the horror story he experienced.