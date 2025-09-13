TBS now charges RM0.70 for printed bus boarding tickets

ATTENTION regular bus travellers, especially those departing from the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) in Cheras — you will be charged if you want your ticket printed at the counter.

TBS began imposing a RM0.70 facility fee at the start of September, according to a Facebook post by its management.

This newly introduced fee aligns with tariff guidelines approved by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) under the Grade B terminal licence category.

To avoid this additional charge and potential queuing at the terminal, passengers are encouraged to purchase digital QR boarding passes through online ticket agent websites or mobile apps before arriving at TBS.

The update has sparked discussions on Threads, with many users recommending the convenience of online ticket purchases.

Some suggest opting for the RM1.70 add-on fee when buying tickets online, which includes both the boarding pass and facility charges.

With this option, a QR code boarding pass will be emailed directly to passengers — eliminating the need to physically print tickets at the terminal.

As a user said, “It’s better if you don’t feel like queuing for too long... just buy using QR instead — it’s quick and smooth. But you’ll still be charged here.”

Travellers are advised to plan ahead and consider using digital options for a smoother boarding experience.