A 150 baht (RM20) debt between close friends saw a 29-year-old Thai man suffering serious injuries after getting shot in the testicles by his friend over the monetary dispute.

According to Thai’s broadcast news channel Workpoint News, the 29-year-old victim from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, identified as “Anan”, had tried to collect the debt from his friend, identified as “Ratchanon”, 30.

It is learnt that tensions had been building prior due to the debt, which led to the violent confrontation.

Anan apparently discovered Ratchanon hiding in the bathroom of his home, which left the former frustrated.

Both men subsequently got into a heated argument and a physical altercation.

Ratchanon subsequently pulled out a .38-calibre revolver and fired six shots at Anan, one of which struck him in the gonads, causing severe injury.

Anan was initially rushed to Noppitum Hospital before being later transferred to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for further treatment.

Following the shooting, Ratchanon immediately fled the scene. Police managed to locate him hiding in a thicket behind a house in the same vicinity.

He was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the shooting, along with the clothes he wore during the incident, were seized as evidence.

Ratchanon has since been charged with attempted murder and other related offences.

The incident has shocked the local community, especially since the two men had previously been close friends. evidence.

Confessing to the crime, Ratchanon reportedly expressed deep regret over the incident, saying that he never meant to harm his friend and apologised for his actions.