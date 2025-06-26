MALAYSIANs were recently starstruck after a TikTok video of Alleycats frontman, Datuk David Arumugam, casually waiting his turn at a local eatery went viral.

The 17-second clip, posted by TikTok user @falyqhikyleyangsebenar, captured the iconic singer standing in line, dressed in black jeans, a simple t-shirt, and his signature afro hairstyle — instantly recognisable to fans of the legendary Malaysian band.

The post was captioned, “Thank you for entertaining us all this time. Wishing you good health always, legend.”

The video quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from netizens who were both delighted and surprised to see the music icon in such an everyday setting.

“Sad... 2000s kids these days don’t know who he is. If a bunch of 80s kids were there, they’d definitely swarm him for selfies,” wrote user Vijay D’Cruz.

“A one-of-a-kind legend — a golden voice loved by all Malaysians. Most Indian singers who perform Malay songs end up becoming stars. Wishing you good health always, Dato’ David Arumugam,” another user commented.

“I once bumped into him in PJ. Someone called him and his ringtone was ‘Hadiran Ombak Membelai Pantai’, a song from Suara Kekasih. That’s when I knew — it had to be David Arumugam. Go ahead, try calling him, bro,” shared Keris Pujangga.