A heartwarming scene at shopping mall GM Klang has gone viral after a woman shared how the outlet’s staff rushed to help an Indian auntie who appeared unwell — earning praise for their compassion and unity.

According to the Threads post, @fizzfendi shared that the Indian woman appeared faint, possibly due to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Without hesitation, both she and the GM Klang staff quickly stepped in to assist.

“The GM staff immediately surrounded her. We gave her the drink we ordered — something sweet to help her recover,” the woman wrote.

The woman highlighted how gentle and caring the staff were throughout the situation. One of them, described as “the one with glasses”, even let the auntie hold his hand for comfort while she regained her strength.

“They were so kind. The staff just let her hold his hand — such good people,” she shared.

When the woman checked on the auntie, the elderly lady expressed heartfelt gratitude and delivered a touching message that has since resonated with many online:

“You and I are of different skin colour, but you are so good.

“You came out of the restaurant to ask what happened and gave me this water. May God bless you.”

The story has since garnered hundreds of reactions, with Malaysians applauding the staff’s empathy and how people of all races came together to help someone in need.

@suhairyaziz8277 shared, “Malaysians are actually very caring regardless of race — it’s narrow politics that divides us.”.

Meanwhile, @izwan_hafriz, believed to be one of the staff involved, offered an update:

“Thank you, aunty @fizzfendi. FYI, the auntie experienced hypoglycemia. We called an ambulance and she’s been taken to the hospital for further treatment since she has a few medical conditions.”