A couple stole the spotlight when they chose an exotic-themed wedding featuring live animals including snakes, frogs, birds, chickens and lizards.

In a video uploaded by wedding planner @Afifah_events on TikTok, wedding guests appeared thrilled as they were given the opportunity to play and take photos with the animals throughout the ceremony.

“Seriously, out of the hundreds of weddings we’ve organised, this one was the biggest win! The ceremony remained intimate, but the vibe was absolutely extraordinary,“ the event organiser wrote in the caption.

It is learnt that the bridegroom works as a veterinarian, hence the unique theme.

Social media users were amazed by the unique approach the couple took for their special day, with many sharing humorous comments about profession-themed weddings.

“What if it’s a dentist’s wedding? Are they going to give dentures as door gifts?” joked TikTok user @Fatien.

“Okay, understood. If someone marries a History teacher, they’ll have to open a museum,“ replied @Anyaefforger.

“This isn’t an ‘aesthetic’ wedding theme, but an exotic one,“ commented @R3do4n.

The unconventional wedding has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the couple’s creativity in making their big day truly memorable and uniquely reflective of their interests.