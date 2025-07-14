Tun Mahathir apologises for leaving 100th birthday picnic early

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed regret for leaving his 100th birthday celebration in Putrajaya prematurely after feeling unwell.

The event, held beside Putrajaya Lake, was organised to mark his centenary and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Hasmah Ali.

In his Facebook video, today, Dr Mahathir clarified that exhaustion led him to seek medical attention at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“On my doctor’s advice, I went to the hospital but it was just a short visit. I’m now recovering well and have resumed my routine,” he said.

The footage also showed him at KLIA today, engaging with the public and having coffee.

READ ALSO: Tun Dr Mahathir leaves picnic early due to fatigue in Putrajaya

Dr Mahathir, who had driven himself to the picnic, had cycled around the lake on a tandem bike with security personnel before his early departure.

Over 500 guests attended, bringing homemade dishes for the gathering. He was discharged from IJN by 4.45pm yesterday.