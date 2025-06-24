Tun Mahathir drives Proton’s first electric vehicle ahead of 100th birthday

FORMER Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 99, was seen behind the wheel of Proton’s first electric vehicle, the e.MAS 7, just weeks before his 100th birthday.

In a video by on his Facebook page, the soon-to-be centenarian is seen driving the electric SUV.

The SUV, rebranded from the Geely Galaxy E5 for the Malaysian market, marks a new chapter for the national automaker.

Dr Mahathir, who will turn 100 on July 10, has long been associated with Proton, having initiated the national car project in 1979 as deputy prime minister. Proton was officially launched in 1983 during his first term as PM, with the iconic Proton Saga debuting in 1985.

The e.MAS 7, available in Prime and Premium variants under Proton’s PRO-NET division, boasts a range of up to 410km and supports DC fast charging, reaching 80% in 20 minutes. However, real-world usage suggests a more practical range of around 350km per charge.

Dr Mahathir’s test drive symbolizes his enduring connection to Proton, which he nurtured from inception. Despite Proton’s later challenges, including being overtaken by Perodua in sales and its 2017 acquisition by China’s Geely, Mahathir’s legacy with the brand remains strong.