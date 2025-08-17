Uncles smoking under ‘No Smoking’ signs go viral

A viral video showing two elderly men casually smoking inside a Chinese restaurant — right beneath several “No Smoking” stickers — has reignited frustrations over Malaysia’s lax enforcement of smoking bans.

The video, posted on Reddit by user @Adorable_Fool0, shows the pair puffing away in full view of diners, seemingly unfazed by the warning signs plastered on the walls.

According to the uploader, one of the men caught lighting up was none other than the restaurant’s owner.

“One of them is the owner, guys. Reported to the hotline already,” the Redditor wrote.

The clip quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from Malaysians who shared similar experiences of smoke-filled eateries despite the nationwide ban.

One commenter, @cyberkewl, said there was little customers could do.

“Nothing much can do other than if you dare — tegur (reprimand), if not just ignore.

“Shop owner also don’t want do anything... they won’t cos will lose their biz.”

Another user, @Last_Commission8617, compared the situation to Singapore’s stricter rules.

“Malaysia enforcement not strict like SG. In SG kena saman. Here I don’t even see any enforcers around... Malaysia just put sign saying no smoke but orang yg bagi saman tu takde (the ones giving fines are not there).”

Some shared their own attempts at speaking up, often with disappointing results.

“My experience after pointing out to a staff or worker was a ‘what can we do’ shrug,” said @obiedge.

“The boss scolded me for being a busybody,” added @ylngui.

Others argued that businesses deliberately turn a blind eye.

“If they get more complaints sure, but if they don’t, doubt they’ll enforce... smokers also bring money in,” wrote @cyberkewl.

Still, not everyone lets it slide. One user, @Automatic-Word2917, said direct confrontation often works.

“I tegur terus. They always say sorry and go off to smoke elsewhere.

“All smokers know it is against the law... Don’t just biar je (let it be). If they want to kill themselves, that’s their choice. But don’t drag the rest of us along.”

The commenter urged Malaysians to make noise and report such incidents:

“File your complaints to KKM and the local council anyway. Make it viral. Name and shame... I guarantee you every businessman cares about a RM10k fine.”

Under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which came into force in January 2025, smoking and vaping are banned in 28 types of premises, including eateries, hospitals, workplaces, laundromats, air-conditioned shops, entertainment outlets and theatres.

Offenders face fines of up to RM5,000, while business owners can also be fined up to RM5,000 if they fail to display no-smoking signs, allow smoking, or neglect to take action against violators.

The Health Ministry urges the public to report violations via the WhatsApp Aduan Merokok line (+6010-860 8949), the hotline (03-88924530) or the JomLapor portal.

Reports should include photos or videos along with the date, time, location, and a brief description of the incident.