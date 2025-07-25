Viral video exposes malnourished puppies at KL pet store

A shocking video exposing severely malnourished puppies at a popular KL mall pet store has sparked outrage, with many demanding immediate action against what they’re calling “heartbreaking animal cruelty.”

The disturbing footage from a pet store at Mid Valley Megamall has gone viral across social media platforms, showing what animal lovers describe as “skeletal” puppies with protruding ribs and hip bones visible through their fur. The video has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with Malaysians calling for urgent government intervention.

According to an Instagram post by @myforeverdoggo that has garnered thousands of shares, concerned Malaysians were left traumatized after witnessing what they described as a “heartbreaking sight” at the popular pet retailer.

“Recently, a concerned Malaysian shared about a heartbreaking sight they saw at a pet store in Mid Valley Megamall. While shopping for supplies, they saw thin and malnourished puppies being displayed in a glass box for sale,“ the viral post reads.

The video shows an individual questioning store staff about how long the animals would remain there, with staff casually responding that they would stay “until sold” and would “cost less in a year’s time” - a response that has further enraged animal welfare advocates.

The allegations don’t stop at malnutrition. A detailed Reddit post by user 522sunpaz painted an even more disturbing picture of the conditions:

“The dogs are severely malnourished in starvation conditions. Protruding hip bones, visible ribs showing. An 8-month-old Giant Poodle weighs 52-60 lbs. These pups are extremely underweight, less than half the weight they should be, this will result in long-lasting physical and mental health issues.”

The post continues with alarming details: “The pups have swollen and irritated paws, fur and skin conditions as a result of the filthy cages and lack of care. Psychological abuse not providing bedding or toys.”

The viral video has triggered an avalanche of angry responses from netizens, with many calling for immediate government action and a complete ban on pet sales in commercial stores.

Instagram user julieang2891 demanded: “The government should ban pet shops selling puppies and kittens.”

Another user, alexissueann, expressed her frustration: “They’ve NEVER cared for them and it’s so sad to see this still happening at all our biggest pet stores. Times like these are when ‘cancel culture’ needs to take place.”

The controversy has reignited passionate calls for Malaysians to abandon pet purchases in favor of adoption from shelters and rescue organizations.

User lillyshy’s comment has been shared hundreds of times: “If the buying stops, the selling stops too. Please adopt, don’t shop. Animals are living things with a soul, not a thing you can sell for profit.”

Sharifahnazatul added her voice to the growing chorus: “I swear to god, don’t buy from breeders. The animals stay inside the cage and don’t come out into the sun. They are in a cage all day. Please adopt, don’t shop!”

This isn’t the first time this pet store has faced criticism. Similar allegations have surfaced on Reddit and other social media platforms in the past, suggesting a potential pattern of poor animal care that has gone unaddressed.

The repeated nature of these complaints has led many to question why authorities haven’t taken action sooner, with some netizens threatening to boycott not just the pet store, but the entire Mid Valley Megamall for allowing such conditions to persist.