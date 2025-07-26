Malaysia ranks 16th in mixed team diving at 2025 World Aquatics

MALAYSIA’S national diving team secured 16th place in the mixed 3m and 10m team event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

The quartet of Datuk Pandelela Rinong, Lee Yiat Qing, Enrique Maccartney Harold, and Elvis Priestly Clement scored 322.55 points at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

China dominated the event, with Chen Yuxi, Cao Yuan, Cheng Zilong, and Chen Yiwen clinching gold with 466.25 points.

Mexico’s team of Randal Willars Valdez, Alejandra Estudillo Torres, Zyanya Yunuen Parra Martin, and Osmar Olvera Ibarra earned silver (426.30 points), while Japan’s Sayaka Mikami, Sho Sakai, Reo Nishida, and Rin Kaneto took bronze (409.65 points).

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships, held from July 11 to August 3, includes diving, swimming, water polo, and more. - Bernama