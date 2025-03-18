AS more Malaysians complain about rising prices at Ramadan bazaars in recent years, one woman’s experience has added to the growing list of grievances after she was charged an exorbitant amount for a simple local beverage.

A woman recently alleged that she paid RM10 for a ‘limau asam boi’ drink at a Ramadan bazaar in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.

Typically, beverages at Ramadan bazaars are priced below RM10, especially for drinks that are generally sold at lower prices elsewhere.

In her TikTok post, she claimed that the beverage seller did not respond when she initially asked for the price.

Instead, the vendor proceeded to pour the drink into a cup before finally stating that it cost RM10.

According to her reply in the comments section, she asked about the price twice before the seller finally answered after already preparing the drink.

When asked why she did not refuse to buy it, the woman said she was too shocked but ended up paying for it, fearing a possible conflict if she walked away without buying.

Netizens were horrified at the steep price for such a simple drink and urged her to report the vendor to the authorities.

Others also alleged that some vendors in the area use tap water instead of boiled water, potentially violating food safety regulations.

“I’d rather boycott these cutthroat food stalls and just eat at home,” one user said.

“RM10 is too expensive. Premium beverages at other bazaars cost just RM6 at most,” another netizen commented.

In a similar development, the Kuala Lumpur Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDNWPKL) confirmed to have received four complaints involving Ramadan bazaars through the a-aduan system, including a viral video involving the limau asam boi priced at RM10.

In a statement, yesterday, KPDNWPKL said that its officers had carried out enforcement through Ops Pantau in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Three of these were following viral videos involving limau asam boi priced at RM10, mihun sup priced at RM20 at the Ramadan Bazaar on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) and apam talam (added grated coconut for RM2) at the Ramadan Bazaar in Taman Tun Dr. Ismail (TTDI).

“Investigation by enforcement officers found that individuals selling limau asam boi and mihun sup were illegal traders and were no longer doing business at the location, while the apam talam trader were not operating,” the federal unit said in a statement.

In this regard, the ministry welcomes consumer complaints via the following channels: e-aduan.kpdn portal, Call Centre 1 800 886 800, email (e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my) or WhatsApp at 019-848 8000.