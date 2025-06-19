Condo car fire: 11 foreigners suffer breathing problems

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven foreign men encountered breathing difficulties after thick smoke engulfed the basement car park of a condominium in Wangsa Maju here this morning following a vehicle fire.

A spokesperson for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre (PGOKL) stated today that they received a distress call at 9.45 am before a team from the Wangsa Maju Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene.

The spokesperson said the engine of a Nissan Teana was 30 per cent burnt, causing the basement to be filled with smoke. All victims were rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“Eleven firefighters were involved in the operation to douse the fire. The PGOKL Fire Investigation Unit was also dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the incident,” the spokesperson added.