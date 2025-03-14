COCKROACHES are pests that spread bacteria wherever they go, making them particularly unwelcome in restaurants or cafes.

Recently, a woman shared her unsettling experience on TikTok, where she discovered a cockroach in a bowl of chilli flakes during a hotel buffet sahur (pre-dawn meal).

In the 18-second video, the cockroach is seen moving into a white bowl containing what appears to be chili flakes.

The TikTok user, identified as @amierahilton, captioned the video “Point of view: Sahur in hotel,“ noting that the incident occurred at a hotel in Penang.

At the time of writing, her TikTok account has since been set to private.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 195,000 views and more than 400 comments from concerned netizens.

One commenter expressed distrust in dining out due to such incidents, stating, “Since my husband works for a delivery app, I have serious trust issues when it comes to eating at restaurants. And now, with so many cases involving hotels, it feels like nothing is trustworthy anymore. Might as well just cook at home!”

Some viewers humorously suggested that the cockroach wanted to join the sahur, while others were surprised at its tolerance for the spicy chilli flakes.

One user questioned, “Are Penang roaches the type to eat spicy?”

“The cockroach was sitting near the chili flakes; it must have been spicy for it,” commented Lalo Salamanca.