A local woman is currently seeking the owner of a red Toyota Avanza following damages inflicted on her vehicle.

The incident is said to have occurred in along the North-South Highway near Senawang heading to Kuala Lumpur, before the Serremban R&R stop (rest and relaxation).

According to a TikTok post by @zuuuuu_uz, the dashcam footage showed the roof box of a dark red Avanza, driving in the left lane, becoming detached while the vehicle was still moving and flying towards the woman’s vehicle and hitting it.

In another video on TikTok, she replied to a comment stating she could not stop as she was driving in the right (fast) lane and the roof box owner was further behind her vehicle.

She also explained that she could not catch the Avanza’s license plate due to the quality of the dashcam footage and requested that the video go viral so she could settle the issue of her vehicle damage with the Avanza owner.

Netizens urged her to report the vehicle to the authorities for installing the roof box on the car, citing safety concerns.

“The Road Transport Department should take action against those who install such items on their vehicles. It is so dangerous and can cause fatal accidents,” a user remarked.

“If you see this installed on someone’s car, quickly cut ahead of the car to avoid the risk of driving behind it,” a user advised.