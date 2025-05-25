DURING this wedding season, singles are finding themselves unexpectedly surrounded by couples during their park visits.

A TikTok user, @_zahwareza recently shared her frustration after encountering multiple pre-wedding photoshoots during her jog, remarking, “I am not sure whether I am jogging at the wrong place or at the wrong timing.”

Her video quickly gained traction online with over 819,200 views and 86,300 likes, resonating with many who feel the same way.

Mentioning today’s date, May 25, 2025, some netizens warned the account holder not to visit parks and get heartbroken by the newlyweds’ shoots today as many couples have locked this date for weddings.

“Be cautious on 25/5/25; avoid jogging, or you might end up heartbroken,” advised @heryyyyy01 in the comments.

@intnn.j quipped that jogging in such a setting might alleviate physical health concerns but could impact “mental health.”

Echoing the sentiment about the romantic atmosphere in parks, @shafiqnayan_ remarked, “This is why I prefer hanging out at mamak shops. So far, I haven’t encountered any couples doing photoshoots there, so I feel safe.