KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by all major stakeholders in Myanmar to participate in direct engagement with ASEAN leaders marks a significant step forward in efforts to resolve the country’s protracted conflict, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In an interview with ASEAN media ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, Anwar said the recent meeting in Bangkok, involving the ASEAN Troika and Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Shwe, reflected a shift in attitude, especially from the military junta.

“I think you must give credit to the fact that it is generally a ceasefire, and movements, for example the humanitarian assistance, have been flowing without interruption, including into the other areas.

“So what is important is that they allowed or tolerated the fact that I, for example, met both. This is unprecedented, and we asked the Troika to come and they all came. And I think that’s certainly a good beginning because in all this sort of contentious issues, conflict issues, to find conflict resolution, we always start with engagement,” he said.

Anwar said he had also urged his ASEAN counterparts in Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia to engage through multiple channels such as military and diplomatic with the aim of achieving a full ceasefire and ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance.

Yesterday, ASEAN Foreign Ministers commended Malaysia’s proactive leadership in reviving efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and facilitating constructive dialogue to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Earlier this month, Anwar initiated separate dialogues with Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the opposition National Unity Government (NUG), which marked a significant step towards fostering direct engagement between conflicting parties.

The move has been seen as a potential breakthrough in ASEAN’s mediation efforts.

The 5PC was adopted by ASEAN in April 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 that year. It calls for an immediate cessation of violence, inclusive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and for the envoy to be granted access to all stakeholders in Myanmar.

Despite its significance, implementation of the consensus has largely stalled due to the junta’s continued non-compliance, with the issue remaining a central concern in ASEAN’s ongoing engagement with Myanmar.

On the situation in Gaza, Anwar voiced support for a multilateral approach to reconstruction, proposing that ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China could work together on an alternative to United States-driven plans.

He stressed that any rebuilding efforts must reflect the will and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

“The earlier proposal by the United States to treat Gaza as a separate entity is unacceptable. You cannot rebuild without the will of the people,” he said.

Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong stance on the Palestine issue and noted an evolving consensus within ASEAN for an immediate ceasefire, condemnation of atrocities and respect for human rights.

“In Myanmar, even under military rule aid gets through but in Gaza the denial of basic food and medicine is allowed to persist. That is dehumanising,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.