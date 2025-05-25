Malaysia, Egypt agree on USIM as gateway for Al-Azhar medical studies

JASIN: The governments of Egypt and Malaysia have agreed to designate Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) as a one-stop centre for students sponsored by Al-Azhar University to pursue medical studies at the prestigious institution.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the selected students would undergo a one-year ‘familiarisation course’ at USIM before departing to continue their studies at Al-Azhar University.

“As part of the process of sending students to Egypt, we will conduct a one-year Arabic-language familiarisation course at USIM, as agreed by both the Egyptian and Malaysian governments,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the launch of the Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) Dakwah Complex and the DMDI Foundation Tahfiz Centre at Maahad Tahfiz Sulaimaniyyah, Kampung Tersusun DMDI Bukit Senggeh, Selandar, here today.

The ceremony, officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and DMDI Foundation chairman Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali.

The DMDI Foundation Tahfiz Centre began construction in 2021 and was completed in February this year, with 37 students enrolled in its first intake.

Ahmad Zahid said the government also prioritised outstanding tahfiz school graduates, especially those with a Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 5, to pursue medical studies at Al-Azhar University.

Commenting on Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) request to contest 13 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said discussions were still ongoing between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“To me, the request is an internal matter among PH component parties, and we fully respect the cooperation between BN and PH as well as the negotiations with local parties in Sabah.

“A final decision will be made once the Sabah State Legislative Assembly is dissolved,” he said.