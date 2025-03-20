HAVING a messy housemate can be a nightmare—especially when they refuse to change their habits.

Recently, a frustrated Malaysian man took to X (formerly Twitter) to expose his housemate’s lack of cleanliness, sharing shocking photos of the home’s poor condition.

In his post, @nsa_scorpio shared an image of an unflushed toilet, venting his frustration after returning home from work, only to be greeted by the unpleasant sight.

“Look at my gross housemate. Seriously unhygienic. Not all of them, but the majority are just dirty—that’s why they stink.

“I come home from work exhausted, just wanting to take a shower, and you can’t even flush after peeing? This isn’t the first time.

“Yesterday, I finally had enough and called them out. They replied but then deleted the message.”

He then posted another photo showing plastic bags scattered around the trash bin, revealing just how unkempt the house had become.

According to @nsa_scorpio, the garbage had been piling up since the start of Ramadan, yet his housemate made no effort to clean up.

“This trash has been piling up since the start of Ramadan until today. Can you imagine how bad the smell is?

“I’m not throwing it out. It’s not my job to clean up after him.”

As if the mess wasn’t bad enough, @nsa_scorpio revealed that his housemate had used his cup as an ashtray—despite previously telling the landlord that he only vapes.

“The worst part is that he took my cup and used it as an ashtray. When he first moved in, he told the landlord that he only vapes/uses a pod.”

Frustrated, @nsa_scorpio reported all the issues to the landlord, questioning whether all unhygienic people behave the same way.

“I’ve already reported all of this to the landlord. Seriously, are all unhygienic people like this?”

His post quickly went viral, amassing over 703,000 views and more than 200 comments from netizens who were horrified by the state of the house.

Some were quick to express their outrage at the housemate’s behaviour.

“People like this were clearly never taught properly at home. Might as well just curse them out, and if it gets worse, challenge them to a fight outside. Such a nuisance,” wrote @JatIkhwan.

“People like this don’t need to be called out on WhatsApp. Gotta confront them face-to-face, bro,” suggested @_idrina.