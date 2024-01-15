HAVING a renter that leaves the home in a filthy mess may be a landlord or property manager’s greatest nightmare.

A video by TikTok user @queenalvaro1613 has gone viral on Indonesian social media because of how poorly her tenant’s room was maintained.

The landlord, who discovered the mess during a school break, was completely startled. The room was strewn with waste, including plastic and dried food leftovers, resulting in a terrible image.

The room was disorganised, loaded with dirty clothes and other objects. Notably, the cupboard, which was generally used for clothes, overflowed with trash and to make matters worse, there was a foul stench.

The video also revealed a dirty rice cooker with old food inside, as well as an unclean grinding stone adjacent to an uneaten plate of food.

Multiple viewers expressed disappointment in the comments, stating that “the wardrobe had turned into a trash can,“

While many others begged the renter to evict her, asserting, “Sister, kick her out.”