WHILE Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat to the AEAN All-Stars, the Red Devils have been making waves on TikTok for something off the pitch.

Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo was caught on camera in a lighthearted moment, allegedly asking a local Malaysian to help pay for his e-scooter ride.

In a 49-second video shared by TikTok user @lqmnrahim, Diallo is seen casually asking the uploader’s friend on how to use the e-scooter.

He wasn’t alone—teammates Alejandro Garnacho and Ayden Heaven were also keen to hop on the scooters.

Unfortunately for the trio, the scooters didn’t seem to be working. “I think it’s not working,” a local can be heard saying in the video.

The clip has since gone viral, drawing nearly 1,000 comments from amused Malaysian netizens.

Some joked that the players might not be getting paid enough, while others were simply thrilled to have bumped into United stars.

“Manchester United doesn’t have money right now,“ joked one commenter, echoing the sentiment.

Another TikTok user pointed out Diallo’s unusual choice of footwear:

“Did Amad leave his slippers there or is he just wearing hotel room slippers and chilling at the front?”