THE ASEAN All-Stars sprung an unbelievable surprise against English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United when they beat them 1-0 at the Maybank Challenge Cup match at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Winger Maung Maung Lwin who came on as a substitute scored the all-important goal in the second half to beat the 13-time English champions.

Appearing for the first time in Malaysia since 2009, United fielded a mix of experienced and young players, including Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte dan Rasmus Hojlund.

Onana proved to be a crowd favourite as fans cried out his name every time he touched the ball.

United dominated the game in the first half, but both teams’ defence were tested several times, as the regional ASEAN-All Stars showed they would not be daunted by their more illustrious rivals.

Filipino Amani Aguinaldo came close to putting the ASEAN team ahead in the 16th minute but his effort flew high, while United’s Maguire header off a corner was saved by ASEAN-All Stars keeper Patiwat Khammai in the 24th minute.

Three minutes later, on the other side of the pitch, local fans roared approvingly as Onana made a close range save off an attempt by Filipino Sandro Reyes while his ASEAN All-Stars counterpart Patiwat was kept busy till halftime denying United’s repeated attempts at goal by Kobbie Mainoo.

In the second half, United seemed to pull out all the stops by substituing in team captain Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, all in search of the first goal of the match.

But it was the ASEAN All-Stars who would be the team that found the net, as they mounted a counterattack with a pass from Adrian Segecic to Maung Maung Lwin on the right, who then calmly tucked the ball past substitute United keeper Thomas Heaton in the 71st minute.

The almost 72,000 strong crowd immediately erupted into cheers as the entire stadium celebrated the first goal.

Although United were stung into action after the goal, the equaliser they so desired eluded them despite their repeated attempts at goal, and the match ended with a 1-0 victory for the ASEAN All-Stars.

United will continue their pre-season tour to Hong Kong and play against the national team on May 30 at Hong Kong Stadium.