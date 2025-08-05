PETALING JAYA: A car drove off the road and hit a 61-year-old retired man who was sweeping just outside his house in Taman Tiara Perdana, Kluang, Johor yesterday.

Fortunately, while the man survived, he suffered brain injuries and a broken leg as a result, New Straits Times reported.

The 8.30am incident along Jalan 2/4 took place when a car driven by a 37-year-old nurse, when she was returning home from work in Johor Baru, lost control and veered to the left, struck the man, and before crashing into a TNB power pole.

According to the Kluang police, both the driver and victim were hospitalised at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital for further treatment.

The driver was treated as an outpatient after experiencing chest pain, while the victim got his treatment for a fractured left leg and lacerations to his forehead.

Meanwhile, the electric pole struck down at the scene also damaged the victim’s water filtration drum.

The case has been classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, said police.