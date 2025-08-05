A viral video clip showing four school students caught vaping at the school’s surau area has received heavy criticism by the netizens.

In response to the incident,SMK Darul Ehsan, Batu Caves has since taken to its Facebook page, stating that it will initiate disciplinary measures against the students involved.

“The surau is a sacred place for worship and must be respected by all members of the school community.

“This act not only defiles the sanctity of the house of Allah but also violates school regulations and relevant law,” it said.

The school management also said that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against the students involved, in accordance with established guidelines.

The management added that it will also enhance monitoring efforts and conduct awareness programs to ensure such incidents do not recur.

In the one-minute 21 seconds clip, a group of four students in the school’s purple sportswear were seen sharing an e-cigarette, passing it among them and even tried making smoke rings with vape.

In March, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek warned that students who found vaping repeatedly in school will either get suspended for 14 days or even expelled.

She said the disciplinary action reflects the firm stance taken by the ministry to curb the issue of vape use in schools, as stipulated in Circular Letter Number 17 of 2015, which prohibits the use of electronic cigarettes or vape on school premises.