Taking minute 101 - The Malaysian edition

“MEETING, meeting, meeting. When are we actually going to get work done?”

Have you ever heard complaints like this from your colleagues? If not, come work with me, because I’m the one who’ll be saying this straight to your ears. Lol, just kidding.

While the importance of meetings can’t be denied, sometimes they can reduce productivity especially when they require travel or pulling us away from our workstations.

That said, every meeting should ideally have meeting minutes to recap and record what was discussed and decided.

And that’s exactly why the role of a minute-taker exists.

However, an unidentified individual recently shared their version of meeting minutes, done in a way that was simple, elegant, and hilarious.

The person wrote:

“Minutes of the meeting: - 37 minutes.”

The photo was uploaded to the Facebook page TheMalaysian and has received 1,200 likes since it was posted yesterday.

Most Facebook users found it hilarious, once again proving that Malaysians are pretty easy to entertain.