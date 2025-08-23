‘This Is the Way’: Netizens Laud MBPP for Respectful Handling of Jalur Gemilang

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has been praised by netizens after its officers were seen correcting and replacing damaged Jalur Gemilang flags, rather than penalising individuals or businesses.

The approach stood out amid recent viral incidents where authorities and members of the public reacted harshly to perceived disrespect of the national flag, sparking debate over whether excessive enforcement creates fear instead of fostering unity.

On social media, many users described MBPP’s move as “productive and wholesome”.

User @Nightowl11111 on Reddit commented: “I’ve to admit, this is more productive and wholesome than running around trying to cause trouble for people. This is the way indeed.”

Echoing the sentiment, @TheChonkyDonky said: “Kudos to them. Less politics, more action please.” Another, @MegaGojira_2001, added: “This approach is so much better.”

Some highlighted the importance of acting with dignity, user @Sir-Theordorethe-5th wrote: “I hope more people do this, to show you can do things as a civilised person without grabbing the pitchforks.”

User @HAHAHAFIZZZ described it as a shining example: “A very good example. The nation shines where wisdom leads, not where loud tongues sow empty deeds.”

Others stressed that nationalism should be rooted in unity, not fear. User @Sir_Dohm wrote:

“This should be the true spirit of nationalism. Days of overeating and instilling fear and unnecessary fines should be in the past. Malaysia boleh!”

Another netizen, @yvliew, said: “This is how it should be honestly. Malaysians being united as one helping. Not trying to find fault in the smallest things and make it huge and try to bring each other down. Is it that hard?”

The consensus among Malaysians online was clear — while the Jalur Gemilang must be treated with respect, constructive action like MBPP’s reflects the true spirit of Merdeka and brings communities together without instilling unnecessary fear.

When we respect our flag, we respect the spirit of unity and harmony it represents.