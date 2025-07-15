Woken up by a mat rempit orchestra at 3am – Tourist gets the ‘real’ Malaysia

A viral Reddit post by a tourist has sparked heated debate about a longstanding urban nuisance: late-night illegal biker gatherings, better known locally as “Mat Rempit.”

Reddit user SerpensMagnus posted a video showing a swarm of noisy motorbikes looping around KLCC in the middle of the night. She wrote: “I’m a tourist in KL right now. This morning, I was woken up at 3AM by the ‘melodic’ sound of hundreds of bikers circling KLCC. Is this normal here?”

“I get biker culture in other countries — the roar of powerful engines, the idea of freedom. But this? These tiny 50cc engines buzzing like mosquitoes all night?

“I’m sorry if it sounds rude, but it’s honestly the most pathetic thing I’ve seen. Even worse — my hotel is hosting a police conference all week, and yet no one did anything about it.”

Local Redditors were quick to agree — not to defend the bikers, but to express their shared frustration.

RedditRitsu commented: “That’s the problem. They’re proud of their 50cc mosquito engines and think it’s cool, when it’s actually annoying.”

Possible_Web_6377 shared their experience: “Yep. I had to move out from the city centre because of them. What I don’t understand is why the police don’t do anything when everyone hates them.”

old-an-tired added: “I stayed at a hotel near Masjid Jamek and it was impossible to sleep. There’s a police station nearby, but no one stopped them.”

Even expatriates weighed in. Jeeb183, a French national living in KL for two years, asked:

“Are these guys mostly kids, or really grown-ups? And if they’re kids, do their parents know what they’re doing?”

Others warned that the issue isn’t just about noise — it can turn dangerous.

SerpensMagnus later explained: “I didn’t want to sound like a rude foreigner judging local culture. But where I’m from, there are strict noise laws.”

She revealed she’s from Germany, where night silence is taken seriously.

“The airport near my hometown doesn’t allow flights between 10PM and 6AM. Even Sundays are quiet — no lawn mowing, no parties, no power tools.”

One Malaysian summed it up: “You weren’t rude at all. We locals share the same sentiment. This is the uglier side of our country.”

As more voices speak up, the question remains: will this finally lead to change, or will the roar of “mosquito engines” continue to echo through KL’s sleepless nights?