150 species saved in England but wildlife decline continues

LONDON: A £13 million conservation programme in England has successfully protected 150 threatened species but faces urgent calls for further action to reverse biodiversity decline.

Natural England revealed its Species Recovery Programme supported animals and plants including water vole, oystercatcher, lady’s slipper orchid, the hazel dormouse and Atlantic salmon through targeted interventions.

“From the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall to Cumbria and Northumberland, 63 different projects involving 78 partners have transformed landscapes and supported the recovery of 150 species, many of which were on the brink of national extinction, through research, captive breeding, habitat creation, and conservation translocations,” the body said in a statement released Wednesday.

The initiative relocated over 15,000 individual animals and plants between August 2023 and March 2025 to expand species ranges and boost populations.

Key achievements include reintroducing black grouse to the North Yorkshire Moors and restoring the large marsh grasshopper to the Norfolk Broads after an 85-year absence.

Natural England chair Tony Juniper acknowledged progress but stressed the need for accelerated efforts to address ongoing ecological decline.

“A rising number of nature recovery projects, both large and small, are making a huge difference up and down the country,“ he said in the press release.

“We know we can turn round species decline and improve ecosystems with the right targeted actions, the drive and the funding. But time is running out fast,“ he added.

Juniper urged expanded conservation projects, increased volunteer participation and greater private sector investment to sustain recovery efforts. – AFP