4 cases of new mpox variant reported in Germany

BERLIN: German authorities reported on Monday four cases of the new Clade Ib variant of the mpox virus, including two infections in school-age children, in a western community near Cologne.

The initial case was confirmed following a family member’s trip to Africa. Subsequent testing identified the virus in three other family members, according to a press release from the community. The family is currently under quarantine, reported Xinhua.

As a precaution, classrooms at the school attended by the two infected children have been closed, and students will switch to remote learning until Friday.

Germany recorded its first case of the new Clade Ib variant in October. No deaths related to mpox have been registered in the country to date.

Mpox, caused by an orthopoxvirus, was historically prevalent in West and Central Africa. The first case of the Clade Ib variant outside the African continent was reported in Sweden in mid-August.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.

In August, the World Health Organisation declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, reactivating its highest level of global alert for the second time in two years.