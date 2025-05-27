MOSCOW: A total of 47 people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of football fans celebrating in Liverpool, with 27 hospitalised and two sustaining serious injuries, including a child, British health officials said.

Head of the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, David Kitchin said during a televised press conference that 20 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not require hospital care, RIA Novosti reported.

“We can confirm that our teams treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries, and these did not need hospital treatment. Twenty-seven patients in total were taken to hospital by ambulance, and we believe two of those, including one of the children, have sustained serious injuries,” Kitchin said.

He also confirmed that four of the injured were children.

Earlier, Merseyside Police said a car had driven into a crowd of people in Liverpool city centre who were celebrating the local football club’s Premier League title victory.

The driver, a 53-year-old British man, was detained at the scene.