8 dead, 3 missing in north Vietnam’s flash floods

HANOI: Eight people have died and three others remain missing following flash floods and landslides in recent days in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, reported Xinhua quoting a Vietnam News Agency report Saturday.

As of 6 am Saturday, around 60 houses had been swept away or damaged by floodwaters, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Thirty villages remain isolated due to disrupted traffic.

Nearly 700 personnel, including police, military forces, local militia and members of various mass organisations, have been deployed to search for the missing.

During a field visit to Xa Dung commune on Saturday morning, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged local authorities to act swiftly to ensure that no resident is left hungry, cut off for extended periods, or without access to information.

He emphasised that the safety of both rescue workers and flood-affected residents must be guaranteed under all circumstances. - Bernama-Xinhua