African leaders meet Trump at White House for trade and security talks

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump will host five African leaders for a White House lunch, with discussions expected to focus on trade, investment, and regional security. The presidents of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon will attend the meeting, representing nations along Africa’s Atlantic coast.

Officials from the visiting countries indicated that economic partnerships and industrialisation would be key talking points. Liberia’s press secretary, Kula Fofana, stated that the country aims to transition from aid dependency to trade collaboration. Gabon’s presidential spokesman, Theophane Biyoghe, highlighted the potential for industrial growth through US engagement.

The meeting follows the Trump administration’s recent closure of USAID, signalling a shift from aid-based diplomacy to economic partnerships. However, the five nations lack the mineral wealth of other African countries, raising questions about the depth of future US investment.

Security concerns may also dominate discussions, particularly with China and Russia expanding their influence in the region. The newly formed Alliance of Sahel States, backed by Moscow, shares borders with some of the attending nations. Additionally, Guinea-Bissau’s role as a transit hub for drug trafficking could be addressed, following its recent extradition of convicted smugglers to the US.

Previous White House visits by foreign leaders have been politically charged, but no press interactions are scheduled for this meeting. A recent internal memo also revealed that Gabon, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal are among nations being considered for a US travel ban. - AFP