Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order as strike talks restart

TORONTO: Striking Air Canada flight attendants have vowed to defy a back-to-work order from Canada’s labour tribunal as negotiations resume. The walkout, which began early Saturday, has disrupted travel plans for half a million passengers worldwide.

Around 10,000 flight attendants are demanding higher wages and compensation for unpaid ground work, including boarding duties. Air Canada, the country’s national carrier, operates flights to 180 cities globally but has been forced to cancel services due to the strike.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu intervened over the weekend, invoking a legal provision to halt the strike and push both sides into binding arbitration. The Canada Industrial Relations Board then ordered flight attendants back to work on Sunday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing the flight attendants, rejected the order, prompting Air Canada to abandon plans for partial service restoration. On Monday, the CIRB intensified pressure, directing the union to cease strike activities immediately.

Air Canada stated the tribunal gave CUPE until 12:00 pm (1600 GMT) to inform members to return to work. CUPE President Mark Hancock later confirmed the union would not comply, insisting a solution must come from negotiations.

“None of us want to be in defiance of the law,“ Hancock said, but stressed workers would not accept unpaid labour during flight delays. He warned Air Canada that flights would not resume as planned.

Despite the defiance, CUPE confirmed talks with Air Canada had restarted in Toronto with mediator William Kaplan. The union clarified that the strike remains active while discussions continue.

Industrial relations expert Rafael Gomez suggested the legal provision used may not apply to such a recent strike. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed disappointment over the prolonged negotiations failing to yield an agreement.

Carney acknowledged flight attendants’ critical role in passenger safety but noted the travel chaos affecting thousands. Air Canada previously outlined its wage offer, projecting senior attendants would earn CAN$87,000 by 2027.

CUPE dismissed the proposal as below inflation and market value. The Business Council of Canada warned the strike would worsen economic strain from recent US tariffs. - AFP