Amnesty demands war crimes probe into Israel’s Tehran prison strike

PARIS: Amnesty International has urged a war crimes investigation into Israel’s airstrike on Tehran’s Evin prison during last month’s conflict.

The attack, confirmed by Israel, killed 79 people, per Iranian authorities, and damaged part of the facility housing political detainees.

The rights group labeled the strike “deliberate” and a breach of international humanitarian law, demanding accountability.

“The Israeli military carried out multiple air strikes on Evin prison, killing and injuring scores of civilians and causing extensive damage,“ Amnesty stated, citing verified footage and witness accounts.

Evin prison, known for holding political prisoners and foreign nationals, was not a “legal military objective,“ Amnesty argued.

The June 13 bombardment targeted Iranian nuclear capabilities, but the June 23 strike hit staff, inmates, and nearby residents.

Among detainees were French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, arrested for alleged espionage.

Unharmed, they were later relocated.

Western governments view them as hostages used for diplomatic leverage. – AFP