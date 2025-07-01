Johor student laptop assistance applications open until July 30

JOHOR BAHRU: Applications for the Johor student laptop assistance are open from today until July 30 for new students from the state who are entering higher education institutions.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to support students pursuing full-time studies at public and private higher education institutions (IPTA and IPTS), particularly those in their first year (Semester 1).

“Eligibility criteria include being born in Johor or having resided in the state for at least five years, belonging to a B40 household, and being enrolled in a full-time Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree programme at an IPTA or IPTS institution recognised by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

“Applications can only be submitted online by scanning the provided QR code. The selection and screening process will be carried out by the state assemblyman of the applicant’s constituency, based on the set eligibility criteria,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said successful applicants would be contacted, and the laptops would be distributed through their respective assemblyman’s office.

“Limited offer, don’t miss this opportunity!” he said.

For more information or to apply, the public can scan the QR code displayed on the official poster via Facebook or visit https://bantuan-ypj.com/portal/.

The Johor government has allocated RM2.5 million under the state Budget 2025 to provide laptops to 1,000 students from B40 families, as part of its efforts to empower the education of the younger generation.