Arab and Muslim leaders call for review of Israel ties after Qatar attack

DOHA: Arab and Muslim leaders have called for a comprehensive review of ties with Israel during emergency talks held in Doha on Monday.

The urgent meeting followed last week’s deadly Israeli strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital that killed six people.

The joint session of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation brought together nearly 60 countries to coordinate a firm response.

A joint statement from the summit urged all states to take legal and effective measures against Israel’s actions toward Palestinians.

The statement specifically called for reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with Israel and initiating legal proceedings.

Qatar’s fellow Gulf nations including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain attended alongside Egypt, Jordan and Morocco.

These countries all maintain diplomatic recognition of Israel despite the current tensions.

Leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco did not personally attend Monday’s talks, sending senior representatives instead.

These three nations had signed the Abraham Accords recognising Israel exactly five years ago to the day.

The summit statement also urged member states to coordinate efforts aimed at suspending Israel’s United Nations membership.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Qatar on Tuesday after pledging unwavering support for Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas.

The attack has strained ties between Washington and key Gulf allies, raising concerns over US security guarantees in the region.

The State Department said Rubio would reaffirm America’s full support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty after last week’s strike.

Qatar had called for a coordinated regional response after the Israeli attack stunned the usually peaceful peninsula.

The summit aimed to increase pressure on Israel amid mounting calls to end the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Host country’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accused Israel of trying to scupper ceasefire talks by attacking Hamas negotiators.

Hamas says top officials survived last week’s air strike in Doha, which killed six people and triggered widespread criticism.

Whoever works diligently to assassinate the party with whom he is negotiating intends to thwart the negotiations, the emir told the summit.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas also participated in the emergency meeting.

Tomorrow it could be the turn of any Arab or Islamic capital, said Pezeshkian, whose country fought Israel in June.

President Abdelfattah al-Sisi of Egypt warned the attack places obstacles in the way of any opportunities for new peace agreements.

Israel and Washington have been trying to expand the Abraham Accords, notably courting Saudi Arabia for normalisation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of adopting a terrorist mentality during the proceedings.

Rich Gulf countries met separately on the summit sidelines, urging the US to use its leverage to rein in Israel. – AFP