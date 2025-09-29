Arab League urges UN to enforce resolutions to end Gaza war

CAIRO: The Arab League has urged the United Nations to enforce international legitimacy resolutions to end the war on Gaza.

Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi said the Palestinian cause presents a tough test for the UN regarding enforcement urgency.

He emphasised backing established directives and initiatives to stop the Gaza war and curb West Bank settlement violations.

Khattabi stressed the importance of pursuing an enduring solution based on the two-state approach.

He noted overwhelming global support enables Palestinian dignity within a free sovereign state.

The UN Security Council’s inability to halt Israeli aggression demonstrates structural international system dysfunction.

Khattabi described the council as crippled despite catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

He highlighted the destruction of medical educational and media facilities alongside widespread violence.

Forced displacement has pushed thousands of Palestinians to unknown locations in mass exodus.

Khattabi called this situation a major demeaning setback for the international community.

The UN’s 80th anniversary should remind nations of their charter obligations to save future generations.

He emphasised building a world where peace and security prevail through cooperative challenge confrontation.

Persistent global wars and crises raise questions about UN credibility and mission capabilities.

Khattabi specifically cited UNSC responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

The Security Council wields Chapter VII power to take compelling decisions when necessary. – AFP