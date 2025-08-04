Search for missing Turkiye national continues off Pulau Yu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue operation for Eser Demirkol, a Turkiye national missing since the yacht “Daisy” capsized off Pulau Yu, continues for the fifth day. Terengganu Maritime director Captain Maritin Hamiludin Che Awang confirmed the operation resumed at 9 am today with support from the Malaysian Maritime Diving Squadron.

Favorable weather and calm seas enabled divers to widen the search zone. “Yesterday, the team used a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) to survey the yacht’s location but found no leads,“ said Captain Maritin. The search covered 500 square meters, approximately 5.12 nautical miles from Pulau Yu.

Three Turkiye nationals—captain Ahmet Volkan Ata (52), Ates Demiroren (42), and Demirkol (52)—had departed on July 28 for a sailing expedition to their home country. Their yacht reportedly encountered a storm and capsized on July 29. Demiroren was rescued by local fishermen on August 1, while Volkan Ata was found safe later that night after swimming for over 40 hours. - Bernama