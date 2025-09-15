Australia and Papua New Guinea to sign historic defence pact

PORT MORESBY: Australia and Papua New Guinea will sign a landmark defence agreement this week that could allow Papua New Guineans to serve in the Australian military.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles described the upcoming pact as historic during an interview with national broadcaster ABC.

The agreement will be formalised by Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and James Marape on Wednesday in Port Moresby as part of PNG’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations.

Marles confirmed that Australia’s military has accepted foreign nationals from New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States since last year.

He stated that the new agreement with Papua New Guinea specifically contemplates expanding this recruitment to Pacific nations.

“We certainly are interested in how we can recruit Papua New Guineans directly into the ADF,“ Marles added, referring to the Australian Defence Force.

Australian media reports indicate the deal would enable Papua New Guinea nationals to serve with equal pay and begin a pathway to Australian citizenship.

This agreement builds upon an overarching security pact signed between the two countries in 2023.

Prime Minister Albanese described the deal as an upgrade in the relationship that increases interoperability and security engagement.

He addressed sovereignty concerns by emphasising that Australia deals with countries with respect and places sovereignty at the forefront.

Papua New Guinea’s Defence Minister Billy Joseph stated the agreement promotes regional security, noting that a secure PNG means a secure Australia and vice versa.

Located less than 200 kilometres from Australia’s northern border, Papua New Guinea is the largest and most populous state in Melanesia.

The agreement comes amid China’s increasing influence in the Pacific region through billions of dollars in infrastructure funding to nations including hospitals, stadiums and roads.

Several Pacific nations including Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nauru have switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in recent years.

Australia has responded by strengthening its engagement with Pacific nations to counter Beijing’s growing influence.

Prime Minister Albanese recently visited Vanuatu to discuss a similar agreement, though no deal was signed due to concerns about limiting infrastructure funding options. – AFP