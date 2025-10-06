Australian PM blasts targeting of journalist in LA unrest

SYDNEY: Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday denounced the “horrific” shooting of a rubber bullet at an Australian television reporter covering unrest in Los Angeles.

Australian 9News reporter Lauren Tomasi was hit in the leg by a rubber bullet on Sunday while reporting on live television. Her employer said she was sore but unharmed.

“She is going ok. She is pretty resilient, I have got to say, but that footage was horrific,“ Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters after speaking to Tomasi.

Albanese said the reporter could reasonably have expected not to be “targeted” with a rubber bullet while doing her job in Los Angeles.

The footage showed she was “clearly identified” as a member of the media, with “no ambiguity”, he said.

“We don’t find it acceptable that it occurred, and we think the role of the media is particularly important.”

Albanese said his government had raised the incident with the US administration but he would not comment on any future discussion with US President Donald Trump.

Trump ordered 700 US Marines and 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Monday after days of street protests sparked by dozens of immigration arrests.