PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) inspected a total of 1,478 business premises nationwide during the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day 2025.

The SHMMP Kaamatan Festival was held from May 27 to June 2, while the SHMMP Gawai Day took place from May 29 to June 4.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said that throughout the implementation of the SHMMP Kaamatan Festival, a total of 667 inspections were conducted, with two legal actions taken against non-compliant traders.

“The legal action taken involves cases of failing to use the special pink price tags,“ he said in a statement today.

The implementation of the SHMMP Gawai Dayak involved 811 inspections, with nine legal actions taken against non-compliant traders, resulting in seizures worth RM1,647.40.

Azman said that KPDN did not receive any complaints during the implementation of the SHMMP for both festivals, and the majority of the traders inspected were committed and complied with the maximum price regulations in force throughout the implementation of the scheme.

A total of 10 items are covered under the SHMMP Kaamatan Festival, including large imported yellow onions and large imported red onions, while the SHMMP Gawai Day involved 11 types of items, including live old chickens, chicken wings, and imported round cabbage from Indonesia and China, except Beijing cabbage