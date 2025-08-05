Beijing ends rain alert after evacuating 82,000 amid flood risks

MIYUN, CHINA: Authorities in Beijing lifted a severe weather alert on Tuesday but urged residents to remain cautious as flood risks persist.

The red rainstorm warning, issued on Monday, was withdrawn after the weather system weakened, though isolated downpours are still expected in outlying areas.

State news agency Xinhua reported that over 82,000 people were evacuated by Monday evening due to flooding threats.

The hardest-hit areas included Miyun, Fangshan, Mentougou, and Huairou, where officials warned of potential landslides and further disasters.

In Mentougou, displaced residents, mostly elderly, were seen resting in temporary shelters set up in local education centres.

Meanwhile, Huairou relocated more than 1,000 people to a military training school.

Miyun, where dozens died in last week’s floods, showed signs of recovery as floodwaters receded, leaving behind debris like tree branches and damaged vehicles.

Workers in safety gear cleared wreckage while excavators removed boulders blocking roads.

Last week’s floods claimed at least 44 lives, with nine still missing, prompting rare admissions from officials about gaps in disaster preparedness.

The municipal government emphasised restoring normalcy in affected areas, while authorities warned against spreading rumours exaggerating the crisis.

China continues to battle extreme weather, with Hong Kong also facing severe flooding after repeated rainstorm warnings.

As the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, China faces growing climate challenges but remains committed to carbon neutrality by 2060. - AFP