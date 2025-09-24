Boeing partners with Palantir for AI adoption in defence and space unit

BOEING’S defence and space unit has entered a partnership with Palantir Technologies to adopt its artificial intelligence solutions.

The collaboration will see Palantir’s AI platform implemented across Boeing’s defence production lines to standardise data analytics.

Boeing has also selected Palantir to provide AI tools for several classified projects supporting sensitive military missions.

The Boeing unit involved, known as Boeing Defense Systems, manages production for military aircraft, helicopters, and space assets.

This unit is also responsible for manufacturing satellites, spacecraft, missiles, and various weapons systems.

Palantir, which was co-founded by investor Peter Thiel in 2003, recently announced another significant AI partnership in June.

That earlier partnership focused on developing an AI-powered software system specifically for nuclear reactor construction.

Following the Boeing announcement, Palantir’s shares experienced a positive market reaction.

The company’s stock price rose on the news and closed the trading session nearly 2% higher. – Reuters