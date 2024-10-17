Boeing to issue layoff notices to thousands next month, union and source say

SEATTLE: Boeing will send 60-day notices in mid-November to staff being made redundant as part of a plan announced last week to cut 17,000 jobs at the debt-laden planemaker, an engineering union spokesperson and one industry source said on Monday.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, which give workers 60 days notice prior to ending their employment, will be issued to thousands of employees in Boeing's commercial aviation division, who will then leave the company in mid-January, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, Joe Brock and Tim Hepher Editing by Chris Reese)