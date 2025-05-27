RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday ordered an investigation into far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro's son for allegedly seeking US sanctions against officials serving under his father's successor.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, 40, moved to Washington in February, where he started a campaign to drum up support for his father -- an ally of US President Donald Trump.

The older Bolsonaro faces trial in Brazil for an alleged coup plot against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who unseated him in 2022 elections.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court led by justice Alexandre de Moraes began hearing from key witnesses in the case.

Brazil's Attorney General Paulo Gonet, in a document seen by AFP, asked the Supreme Court to allow an investigation into Eduardo Bolsonaro for alleged “threats” against judges, prosecutors and police involved in the investigation against his father.

It said he had allegedly sought sanctions against them, including the withdrawal of US visas and the freezing of assets.

On Monday, Moraes granted the request and ordered a probe of Eduardo Bolsonaro for alleged “coercion” and obstruction, court documents showed.

Moraes ordered that both Bolsonaros be questioned by police within ten days.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States may impose sanctions on Moraes, who has also clashed with another Trump ally, Elon Musk.

Eduardo Bolsonaro had welcomed Rubio’s statement on social media, saying: “We will win.”