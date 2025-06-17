Booms heard over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv after Iran missile warning

JERUSALEM: Loud booms were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday, AFP journalists reported, after air raid sirens sounded in several parts of Israel and the military warned of incoming Iranian missiles.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,“ the military said in a statement.

It added that the air force was “operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.”

Around 20 minutes later, the army released a statement saying people were allowed to leave protected spaces in several areas across the country.

It said search and rescue teams were operating in several locations where “reports of fallen projectiles were received.”

In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli police reported that “missiles and shrapnel fell in the Tel Aviv area, causing material damage but no injuries.”

The fire and rescue service said there was an initial report of a “missile strike and fire” in the Dan district, an area surrounding Tel Aviv.

“Around 08:45 (0545 GMT), numerous calls were received... regarding a missile strike and a fire in the Gush Dan area. Firefighting forces are on their way to the scene,“ it said in a statement.

Despite growing calls for the longtime foes to end hostilities, neither Israel nor Iran showed any signs of cutting short the missile blitz that kicked off Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented series of aerial raids targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.