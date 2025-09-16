Brazil awaits US visas for UN assembly amid strained bilateral ties

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian officials have not yet received visas to attend next week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York amid strained diplomatic relations with Washington.

The Brazilian foreign ministry confirmed the visa delays on Monday as trade and political tensions continue between the two nations.

Foreign ministry official Marcelo Marotta Viegas stated that the United States government has informed Brazil that the visas are still being processed.

Viegas warned that any refusal to grant the visas would constitute a legal violation by the United States government.

The visa delays follow the recent conviction of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, who received a 27-year prison sentence for a failed coup attempt.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed concern about the visa delay situation.

The conviction of Bolsonaro has angered his political ally, United States President Donald Trump, who previously imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports.

Washington has already revoked visas for several Brazilian Supreme Court judges and a government minister in response to the political developments.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that further actions against Brazil are being considered over Bolsonaro’s conviction.

Rubio confirmed that additional measures would be announced within the next week during his appearance on Fox News from Jerusalem. – AFP