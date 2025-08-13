KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was fined RM5,000 by the Sessions Court here today for making and initiating a Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad SAW four months ago.

Judge Norma Ismail imposed the sentence on M Ramesh, 57, after he pleaded guilty to the charge. She also ordered five months’ imprisonment in default of payment. He settled the fine.

Ramesh was charged with knowingly creating and initiating a grossly offensive comment on the Facebook account “Ramesh Muniandy” with the intent to offend others at 10.20 am on April 11.

The post was later viewed at Level 4, Block A, Putrajaya Islamic Complex, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Precinct 3, Putrajaya, at noon on April 15.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

Earlier, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer Mohamad Farhan Kamarudin urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, stressing the gravity of the offence.

“The comment was clearly capable of provoking anger among Muslims and undermining their dignity. It could be read by anyone, including the youth, and risk negatively influencing public perception and behaviour.

“When such statements are allowed to circulate online and remain accessible to all, they carry the potential to instill false perceptions among the public,” he submitted.

Ramesh’s lawyer, P Chandra Segaran, pleaded for the lowest possible fine, citing his client’s salary of RM1,700 a month and his responsibility to support his wife, three children and an ailing mother.

“The accused acted in the heat of the moment, responding to another party’s comment. His understanding of the matter was very limited. He has since apologised to the court and to anyone who read the post. It is his first offence and he is genuinely remorseful. He will not repeat such conduct,” said the lawyer. - Bernama